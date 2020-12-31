Police investigating double homicide in Smoketown

A man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man and woman were killed early Thursday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lampton St. in the Smoketown neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman inside of a car who had been shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating but they do not have any suspects. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.