KSP: LaGrange man arrested following rape investigation

Moises Cortes, 26, of LaGrange was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — According to Kentucky State Police, a LaGrange man is facing several charges after being arrested following a rape investigation.

On Nov. 4, KSP was notified by Lexington police that a woman reported an incident alleging that she had been raped in LaGrange the night before.

Lexington Police transported the victim to University of Kentucky Hospital, where a KSP Trooper gathered further information into the incident. Based on that information KSP detectives identified a suspect.

Accoridng to KSP, a search warrant was obtained for the residence at 117 Franklin Ave. in LaGrange. During execution of the search warrant Nov. 4, numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

The suspect was transported to Post 5 in Campbellsburg for an interview. It was discovered that the encounter was initiated by a social media interaction. At the conclusion of the interview the suspect was arrested.

Moises Cortes, 26, is charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Rape 1st Degree, and Sodomy 1st Degree.

He is lodged at the Oldham County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

