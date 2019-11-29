LA GRANGE, Ky. — Police are investigating a domestic incident involving a father killing his son.

The incident happened November 27 in the 200 block of Walnut Hall. Dr. in LaGrange, Ky.

According to an arrest report, 71-year-old Joseph L. O’Daniel admitted to firing five rounds from a .38 caliber handgun killing his 40-year-old- son following a domestic incident.

O’Daniel said that his son was walking away from him when he fired the rounds killing his son.

O’Daniel has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Henry County jail.

