Police: Oldham County bank robbed early Wednesday morning

LaGrange Police said the man approached a teller and gave them a note demanding money.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at a Truist Bank, formally BB&T Bank, early Wednesday morning.

Police said a man entered the bank in the 2000 block of South Highway 53 around 9 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Witnesses told police the man was then seen leaving the bank with an unknown amount of cash, walking north from the bank toward a Kroger gas station.

Police described the man as slim build, middle age or older, and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark ball cap, black wig, black mask, glasses and light-colored or tan pants.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 502-225-0444 or the LaGrange Police Tip-Line at 502-873-8945.

