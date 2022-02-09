Police: Oldham County bank robbed early Wednesday morning

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at a Truist Bank, formally BB&T Bank, early Wednesday morning.
Police said a man entered the bank in the 2000 block of South Highway 53 around 9 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money.
Witnesses told police the man was then seen leaving the bank with an unknown amount of cash, walking north from the bank toward a Kroger gas station.
Police described the man as slim build, middle age or older, and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark ball cap, black wig, black mask, glasses and light-colored or tan pants.
Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 502-225-0444 or the LaGrange Police Tip-Line at 502-873-8945.
MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS:
- LMPD: Double shooting leaves man dead, teen injured in Louisville
- 'He’s just not another dead Black man in the streets': Family seeking answers in murdered Louisville man's death
- 'To get her home fast and safe': Kentuckians rally to find missing Shelby County 4-year-old Serenity McKinney
- Two children in critical condition following mobile home fire caused by unattended candle
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.