NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend has been found guilty in the slaying for the second time.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 27-year-old Shayna Hubers was convicted of murder Tuesday. Huber was accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston to death in October 2012. The jury Wednesday recommended life in prison.

RELATED: Ky. woman Shayna Hubers seen laughing after boyfriend's shooting death

Prosecutors have said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship. Hubers argued it was self-defense.

Hubers was convicted of murder in the slaying in 2015, but the conviction was overturned when a juror was discovered to be a convicted felon. Kentucky doesn't allow convicted felons to sit on juries.

Hubers was sentenced to 40 years during the first trial. She has already been in jail for about five years and 10 months. Her first chance at parole will be after 20 years, the newspaper said .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.