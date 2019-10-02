LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky mother has been arrested after police say her four-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Herald-Leader, police were called to the Clark Regional Medical Center outside of Lexington on Feb. 7 after the girl became unresponsive at school. After the girl was treated at the hospital, tests came back positive for cocaine.

Police say 31-year-old Annquita Wright revealed to them that she allowed a friend to sell cocaine and crack cocaine at her home while her kids were there.

Her two-year-old son also tested positive for cocaine, according to reports.

Wright even told police her kids would sit at the table with that friend.

She’s facing two counts of first-degree criminal child abuse and being a fugitive from another state.