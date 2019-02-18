LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a Kentucky man is behind bars after he allegedly sent police sexually explicit photos of children to an undercover officer.

Police conducted an undercover child exploitation investigation on Friday.

According to arrest records, 40-year-old Thomas Cannon sent 7 images of child porn to an undercover detective.

Louisville Metro Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit along with FBI Child Exploitation Task Force conducted that investigation.

Cannon has been charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18 and 7 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections on $100,000 full cash bond.

Cannon will be arraigned on the charges Monday.

