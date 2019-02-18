LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a Kentucky man is behind bars after he allegedly sent police sexually explicit photos of children to an undercover officer.

Police conducted an undercover child exploitation investigation at a home in the 2300 block of Saratoga Drive.

According to arrest records, 40-year-old Thomas Cannon sent 7 images of child porn to an undercover detective.

Police say Cannon also sent three images of the children that portrayed them in a sexual performance.

Louisville Metro Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit along with FBI Child Exploitation Task Force conducted that investigation.

Cannon has been charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18 and 7 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections on $100,000 full cash bond.

Cannon will be arraigned on the charges Monday.

