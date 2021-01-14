KSP investigating increase of recent vehicle thefts, break-ins in 6 counties

According to police, some of these thefts have happened in surrounding counties like Oldham, Trimble and Henry.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a number of recent break-in and vehicle thefts in several Kentucky counties.

Those counties include Carroll, Trimble, Henry, Gallatin, Owen and Oldham Counties.

KSP says the vehicles that have been entered were reported to have been unlocked.

Police are requesting people be sure to lock their vehicles and to secure weapons and other valuable items someplace other than in a vehicle when it is unoccupied.

If you have any information pertaining to these recent break-in and thefts to contact Kentucky State Police Post 5. Additionally, if you have any cameras to review footage for this suspicious activity reach out. This activity could include but not limited to unknown vehicles or persons on or near people's property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

