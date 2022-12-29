KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County

Kevin Elder, 56, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County.

Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said.

KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.

Police say they got a search warrant for 53-year-old Donald Elders’ property in Raywick Thursday morning.

Officers found Elder “in an outbuilding on the property,” KSP said.

Elders has been arrested and police said he has been charged with murder.

He's scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.