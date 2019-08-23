(WHAS11)-Kentucky State Police announced today that three arrests have been made in the Kentucky State Fair investigation involving the discharge of a weapon on August 17.

KSP Detectives arrested a 15-year old male of Louisville, Ky. who was identified as the person who discharged the weapon. This juvenile was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Also arrested in connection with the incident, by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), was a 16-year old male juvenile (Louisville) who was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and an 18-year old male, identified as Jalen Hume (Louisville). Hume was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Violation of a Court Order.

As initially reported, investigators recovered a single shell casing that was found at the sight of the disruption. KSP Detectives utilized gun trace technology to link the shell casing to the weapon it was fired from. This same weapon was used in a Louisville area crime earlier this month, which ultimately provided leads to the individuals involved in discharging a weapon at the State Fair.

KSP was assisted by LMPD and the gun trace technology is part of a program operated and maintained by the ATF.

