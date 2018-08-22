KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Police is looking for two inmates who escaped from Bell County Detention and KSP says detention staff members were assaulted leading up to the escape.

Forty-one-year-old David Mosely of Middlesboro and 45-year-old Matthew Price of Middlesboro escaped from the detention center on Tuesday before 9:11 p.m. KSP said Mosely and Price assaulted the staff by spraying one person in the eyes with bleach and another staff member was assaulted and his ribs were injured.

Mosely is 6’1”, 200 pounds, and bald. Price is 5’9”, 170 pounds, and blondish brown hair. They both have multiple tattoos including on their chest.

KSP is asking for the public not to approach these men. You are asked to contact KSP Post 10 Harlan or 911 with information on their whereabouts.

This case remains under investigation.

