Andrea Knabel family in contact after human remains found in Boyle County.

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County.

KSP says the initial investigation indicates "human skeletal remains" were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.

Police say the remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

These remains could be tied to Andrea Knabel.

WHAS11 talked to Mike Knabel, Andrea's dad, and he says he's in contact with investigators after the human remains were found.

He says he is interested in a dental similarity and sent Andrea’s dental records to the coroner for comparison.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623- 2404.

