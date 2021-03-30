Kentucky man faces more than 100 charges after child sexual exploitation investigation

KSP's Electronic Crime Unit began investigating 20-year-old Cody Lewis after it was discovered that he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A Kentucky man faces more than 100 charges related to child sexual abuse material following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Cody Lewis, 20, was arrested and charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument after it was discovered that he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP said the 99 charges are punishable by one to five years in prison, while promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. Possession of a forged instrument in the first degree can also result in five to 10 years in prison.

Investigators seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. KSP said the investigation is ongoing.

