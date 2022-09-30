KSP assisting in shooting involving officer, investigation underway

WHAS11 will update as information becomes available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are assisting in a shooting involving an officer in Bardstown, Kentucky. They're helping with the investigation.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa has confirmed that one deputy was shot.

The Nelson County deputy was transported to UofL Hospital where the sheriff said he is going to be okay.

No other information is available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

