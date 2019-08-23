LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were arrested after a gun was fired at the state fair on August 17. Kentucky State Police arrested two juveniles and one adult.

A 15-year-old is believed to have fired the shot, and faces charges of first degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor. A 16-year-old who was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Jalen Hume, 18, was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

A shell casing helped investigators track the three down. With the help of LMPD, It was traced by the shell casing left behind at another crime in early August.

KSP said in addition to the gunshot, a group of people also set off fireworks inside the fair that night.

RELATED: Authorities investigating Saturday night Kentucky State Fair incident

RELATED: Chaos at Kentucky State Fair prompts review of security measures, new policy

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.