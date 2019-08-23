LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were arrested after a gun was fired at the state fair on August 17. Kentucky State Police arrested two juveniles and one adult.

A 15-year-old is believed to have fired the shot, and faces charges of first degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor. A 16-year-old who was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Jalen Hume, 18, was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

A shell casing helped investigators track the three down. With the help of LMPD, it was traced by a shell casing left behind at another crime in early August.

KSP said in addition to the gunshot, a group of people also set off fireworks inside the fair that night.

