LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting inside a Kroger parking lot.

Officials said the incident happened in the 4200 block of South Third Street in the Wilder Park neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

One person has been injured and taken to the hospital in the incident.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.