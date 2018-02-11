LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Louisville Kroger on Oct. 24 was arraigned on two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

Gregory Bush, 51, entered a not guilty plea. His defense asked the judge to appoint a public defender to represent him.

The family of the shooting victims, 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Jones, was in court during Gregory Bush’s arraignment.

From the back of the courtroom, someone called Bush, 51, an expletive as he entered the room. Bush was surrounded by multiple deputies as well.

Bush’s next court date is Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. His bond remains at $5 million full cash.

