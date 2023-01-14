Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger

Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest after police said she tried to take thousands in merchandise Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville.

Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.

Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30 p.m. at the Kroger location in the 7500 block of Terry Road.

Goldsmith allegedly left the store, bypassing all checkout lanes with merchandise worth more than $2,000.

When she was stopped by an officer, they allege Goldsmith was in possession of multiple open syringes and a small baggie of meth.

According to arrest records, as the officer was writing up a citation, Goldsmith allegedly lunged at the officer and took his pepper spray. The officer said in his report he had to take Goldsmith to the ground, giving her multiple commands as she continued to resist arrest.

She was eventually taken into custody and faces other charges including possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges.

Goldsmith is currently being held and Metro Corrections.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.