Two teenagers injured in shooting near Cane Run Road

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after two teenagers were shot Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3400 block of Kramers Line, on the edge of Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood, around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 4.

When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Both teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

There are no suspects in this case. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

