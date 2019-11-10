SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A man wanted for murder and kidnapping two people was captured was taken to the Shelbyville Police Department and was questioned for over an hour before being taken away to the Eminence Police Department.

Whithouse was caught thanks to a neighbor in Shelby County who thought they spotted the van according to authorities.

Police tried to pull the van over and that’s when Terry Whitehouse took off and Melinda was found safe inside.

Police chased Whitehouse into the woods along Back Creek Road and that’s where police were able to arrest him.

Whithouse was wanted for kidnapping his wife, Melinda and her mother and he’s also believed to have killed Melinda’s stepdad.

Melinda’s mother was let go by Whitehouse Oct.10 and is glad that her daughter is also safe.

“I’m relieved on that one. Really relieved. How are you? Not very good right now. Cause I got to come up with the money now to bury my husband” Debbie Bowman says.

Whitehouse was released from jail on Oct.9 and the hunt for him and Melinda began early Oct.10.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to plan two funerals right now “Bowman expressed.

Bowman’s daughter is safe but there’s still pain for Debbie Bowman, as she mourns her husband’s death

“He kept telling me the whole time, Terry did, my husband was just tied up in the garage the whole time and knowing the whole time he had already killed him when he came in the house and got me and my daughter” Bowman explained.

Whitehouse took Bowman, his mother in law, and Melinda Whitehouse, his wife in the middle of the night

“He made us go out with a knife pointed at us. When we went out the front door, he had the knife in her side” Bowman proclaimed.

Bowman says Whitehouse untied her. It’s how she escaped an abandoned home in Shelby County and got help.

Whitehouse has been charged with kidnapping and violating an EPO.

Bowman now has to bury her husband due to unforeseen circumstances and is leaning on the community for help. If you'd like to donate to please click here.

