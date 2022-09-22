Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder

The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Kevon Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole.

The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph.

Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary on Wednesday night.

LMPD officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Kalhert Avenue on Aug. 14 2020. When they arrived, they found Waddles and Randolph suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the floor.

Waddles died on-scene and Randolph was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where she later died.

The investigation showed that Lawless committed the murders.

The case is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

