x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder

The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Kevon Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole.

The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. 

Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary on Wednesday night. 

LMPD officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Kalhert Avenue on Aug. 14 2020. When they arrived, they found Waddles and Randolph suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the floor.

Waddles died on-scene and Randolph was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where she later died. 

The investigation showed that Lawless committed the murders. 

The case is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville man charged for 2020 double murder of father, 3-year-old daughter

Before You Leave, Check This Out