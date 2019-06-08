LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A 28-year-old is facing an assault charge after police said she got into a fight with a co-worker at a St. Matthews Qdoba.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was during the fight Jessica Dunn intentionally caused physical injury to her co-worker with a knife.

The co-worker had to get multiple stitches to the left side of her abdomen.

Dunn is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Her next court date is on Aug. 16.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.