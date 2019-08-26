COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a woman they say abandoned her two children and four others inside a Walmart.

Columbia Police said that 34-year-old Amanda Jardinez was charged with six counts of abandoning a minor and wanton endangerment after she took six children to a Walmart and told them to find a worker while she attempted to retrieve a MoneyGram transfer.

The Facebook post said the children tried to follow Jardinez when she left the store, but she told them to go back inside. The abandoned children ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old.

Police say Jardinez then fled with James Holovich and his 5-year-old daughter.

The post doesn't say how Jardinez was arrested, and it's unclear whether she has an attorney.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.