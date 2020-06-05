MONTICELLO, Ky. — Court records say police have charged a woman with 44 counts of animal cruelty after finding malnourished and dead horses on a Kentucky farm.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited an arrest warrant from Kentucky State Police is reporting that 53-year-old Jacqueline Helton also faces charges of concealing diseased animals and improperly disposing of dead animals.

RELATED: Owner criminally charged after more than 100 animals seized from eastern Kentucky property

The warrant says a complaint about the animals’ welfare was filed April 30 by the property owner, who was leasing the Wayne County farm to Helton.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 6. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Helton has an attorney.

RELATED: Dead dogs found in freezer at Kentucky 'animal rescue', court documents say

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.