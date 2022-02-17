Second arrest made in Bullitt County man's disappearance

Brandon Stivers is charged with kidnapping, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second arrest has been made in the disappearance of a Bullitt County man.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Stivers has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Justin Burt, 32.

The first person arrested, Nicole Stivers, was arrested November 2020. According to arrest documents, Nicole gave a Mirandized statement saying she stabbed Burt in the abdomen and forced him into her vehicle. Nicole then said she allegedly forced him into the Ohio River on the Indiana side.

The Sheriff's Office said Burt was last seen on Sept. 4, 2020 around Angelina Road. Burt is bipolar and wasn’t on medication at the time.

Burt’s investigation is still ongoing according to the Sheriff’s Office. They believe there are more people who know about the disappearance and ask them to come forward. You can submit information by calling 502-543-1262 or sending an email to crimetip@bcky.com.

Both Brandon and Nicole Stivers have been charged with kidnapping, assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents.

