FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky will become the first state in the country to use rapid DNA identification to further sexual assault investigations, Governor Matt Bevin announced.

Bevin and Kentucky State Police introduced the new technology Wednesday, saying the kits will be able to get results from a DNA test within two hours.

"In less than two hours, we can do rapid DNA on exhibits to come up with suspects or to prove the innocence of those who have been falsely accused," KSP Commissioner Richard Sanders said.

Sanders said he hopes the new technology will reduce sexual assault crimes across the state, as well as the backlog of DNA test kits. With previous technology, Sanders said getting results from backlogs took weeks or months.

"If you are a sexual predator in the state of Kentucky, we're going to come after you," KSP Commissioner Richard Sanders said.

The technology created by ANDE was evaluated by the KSP Forensic Laboratories, and Forensic Supervisor Regina Wells demonstrated the technology at the press conference.

Louisville state Senator Denise Harper Angel, who sponsored multiple bills relating to sexual assault kits, said she is excited about the new technology and its effect on sexual assault cases in the state..

“I am thrilled that Kentucky continues its commitment to provide swift justice of victims of sexual assault by becoming the first in the nation to use this technology," Harper Angel said.

