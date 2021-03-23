Teen from Louisville area killed in Panama City Beach shooting

Police said the suspect in the shooting, who now lives in Panama City, was coincidentally also from the Louisville area.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Kentucky teen was killed and another was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning near a resort in Panama City Beach.

The Panama City Beach Police Department said two stepbrothers, between the ages of 12 and 16, were on vacation from the Louisville area when they were shot near the Shores of Panama at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said one teen was found dead at the scene, while another was taken to a nearby hospital. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers received a description of the suspect from the second victim and arrested 37-year-old Christopher Lawrence, who was seen fleeing the location when they arrived.

Police said Lawrence lives in the area, but is coincidentally from the Louisville area. The case is open and under investigation as officers are still determining what happened before the shooting.

The shooting is not connected to spring break vacation season.

