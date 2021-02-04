KSR employee accused of taking unauthorized nicotine, medication into facility

Emberson faces charges of promoting contraband and having a prescription controlled substance not in a proper container.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Kentucky State Reformatory (KSR) employee is facing multiple charges after investigators said he took unauthorized items into the facility.

James Emberson, 33, is accused of taking unauthorized nicotine and prescription medication into KSR.

On April 2, Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Emberson and he was transported to the Oldham County Detention Center.

Emberson faces charges of promoting contraband and having a prescription controlled substance not in a proper container.

KSP's investigation is ongoing.

