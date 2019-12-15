LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deputy warden of the Kentucky State Reformatory has been arrested and accused of drinking and driving.

Jessie Stack was spotted driving in the wrong lane toward oncoming traffic.

When an Oldham County officer stopped him on La Grange Road around 3 a.m. Saturday, he said he could smell alcohol on Stack’s breath.

According to arrest records, Stack told police he had two beers at a friend’s house in Jefferson County but was on his phone while driving and was not paying attention to the road.

Stack failed a field sobriety test but would not give a breath or blood test to check his alcohol limit.

