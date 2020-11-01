HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are seeking the public's help in finding an inmate who escaped while on work release.

A police news release says they received a call Friday night from the Christian County Detention Center saying that 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks escaped from his work release assignment release at the Senior Citizens Center in Hopkinsville.

The 6-foot-tall, 260-pound white man was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans.

He was in prison on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.