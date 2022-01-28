Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officer went to the scene and brought the trooper to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Friday, Jan. 28.

A KSP spokesperson said it occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m. in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

The initial investigation shows the KSP Post 6 Dry Ridge dispatch center heard the call. A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officer went to the scene and brought the trooper to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

The spokesperson said the trooper was then transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

