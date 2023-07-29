Kentucky police arrest man accused of impersonating a peace officer

Joseph Ramsey was charged with wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer and official misconduct -- along with several other misdemeanor traffic violations.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) have arrested a man accused of impersonating a peace officer.

According to a news release, KSP was notified of a pursuit on Tuesday regarding a stolen vehicle that had originated in Barren County.

As the pursuit entered Hardin County, police said they found out a Barren County constable, 29-year-old Joseph Ramey, was also involved in the pursuit.

Officers said he was driving a van with green and amber emergency lights with a “five-point star” with “Kentucky constable” written on the side of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, KSP said troopers witnessed Ramey driving his vehicle in a "reckless manner at a high rate of speed," almost hitting the cruiser of several law enforcement officers that were involved.

Authorities determined that Ramey didn't have any law enforcement certification and had taken office in January 2023.

He was arrested and charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer and official misconduct -- along with several other misdemeanor traffic violations.

Ramsey is currently booked at the Hardin County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

