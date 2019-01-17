HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (AP) – Police say a former Kentucky special-needs teacher has been indicted on charges of rape and sex abuse involving a former student.

Kentucky State Police say in statement on Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 37-year-old Amanda Phillips on eight counts of rape, four counts of sex abuse and four counts of sodomy. Police say the former student is over the age of 12.

Police say the victim in the case was a former student and was over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship. Phillips' arrest report says the inappropriate relationship consisted of kissing and other physical actions of a sexual nature.

There were no other students involved in a relationship with the teacher, according to police.

Our sister station WTVQ reached out to the Anderson County Board of Education and this is the board's statement:

“In response to the allegations, the accused is no longer employed by the Harrison County Board of Education. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are not permitted to make any comments at this time.”

Phillips is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center. Online records don't say if she has an attorney.