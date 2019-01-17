HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Harrison County special needs teacher has been arrested after police say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Kentucky State Police say a complaint came in on January 16 about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

After investigating, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Phillips and charged her with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, Phillips is currently employed by the Harrison County School District as a special needs teacher.

They say the victim in the case was a former student and was over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.

There were no other students involved in a relationship with the teacher, according to police.

WTVQ reached out to the Anderson County Board of Education and this is the board's statement:

“In response to the allegations, the accused is no longer employed by the Harrison County Board of Education. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are not permitted to make any comments at this time.”