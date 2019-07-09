LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy is suing a city and its police department after he was paralyzed in a shooting.

Scott County sheriff's deputy Jaime Morales has claimed the Georgetown Police Department did not properly train members of a special response team who were called to help arrest a fugitive at a rest area on Interstate 75 September 11, 2018.

Morales' suit alleges that Georgetown officer Joseph Enricco shot Morales in the back. The lawsuit claims Enricco had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the incident, had not been on any serious response team calls and had no vehicle assault training.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. Georgetown attorney Scott Miller said Friday that his office will determine "all possible defenses" to the lawsuit.

