BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Breckinridge County Sheriff was arrested on Friday, March 8, on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash near the 9400 block of KY 259, in Breckinridge County.

The Kentucky State Police said the crash happened before 6:35 p.m. Their preliminary investigation showed the sheriff, Todd Pate, was driving his personal vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck, when he hit a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Jill Lanning of Leitchfield.

Pate’s vehicle hit a utility pole after it had hit Lanning’s vehicle. It finally came to a stop in a barbwire fence.

According to Pate's arrest slip, KSP was tipped off that he was hiding beer bottles in a nearby wooded area. The reporting officer said Pate would not perform the balance portion of his field sobriety test.

Pate was transferred to Breckinridge County Detention Center where his blood alcohol content was tested at 0.159 percent. The legal drinking limit in Kentucky is 0.08 percent. Pate refused a blood test and was transported to Hardin County Detention Center.

Lanning was transported to the Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

The accident remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Joey Beasley.

In 2015, Pate pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.