BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Breckinridge County Sheriff was arrested on Friday, March 8, on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash near the 9400 block of KY 259, in Breckinridge County.

The Kentucky State Police said the crash happened before 6:35 p.m. Their preliminary investigation showed the sheriff, Todd Pate, was driving his personal vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck, when he hit a 2007, Mercury Grand Marquis. That vehicle was driven by Jill Lanning of Leitchfield.

Pate’s vehicle hit a utility pole after it had hit Lanning’s vehicle. It finally came to a stop in a barbwire fence.

Lanning was transported to the Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

Pate is housed at the Hardin County Detention Center.

The accident remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Joey Beasley.

In 2015, Pate pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.