MAYFIELD, Ky. — A Kentucky man who volunteered at a high school in Graves County is facing charges, after an investigation that started in December, Kentucky State Police (KSP) says.

Police say they were contacted by the school's administration on December 5, 2019 regarding allegations of inappropriate communication between 43-year-old Robert W. Soto and a student. Investigators say Soto was a non-paid volunteer with Graves County High School's JROTC program when the alleged crime happened.

A detective with the Kentucky State Police presented the case to a Graves County Grand Jury on Friday, February 14, KSP says.

Soto was arrested Thursday by the Kentucky State Police after turning himself in. He has been charged with Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor, which is a Class D Felony.

He was booked into the Graves County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

