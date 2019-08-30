LOUISVILLE, KY -- A man is in jail facing several felony charges after Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found him driving a stolen car.

Justin Massie, 41, was pulled over on Broadway on August 24 and according to police, officers found meth in his pocket. When they searched the car, police said they found other drugs, cash and many items associated with drug use.

A small revolver was also in the car, according to LMPD.

Massie faces many charges related to possessing, pushing and purchasing drugs and receiving stolen property.

In a cheeky Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, LMPD showed a picture of the evidence they said came from the arrest with a caption that included, “(the suspect) was given a tax-payer-paid ride to the graybar hotel.”

WHAS has been learned that Massie is being held without bond.

