RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police say a Kentucky man who was wounded when he rushed at officers with a knife has been charged with assault.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the Radcliff Police Department filed the charge Monday against 34-year-old Joseph R. Godsey.

Two Radcliff officers fired at Godsey last month while responding to an early morning report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said he didn't obey commands to drop the knife and then charged at the officers, who fired at him.

Godsey was treated at a hospital. Police didn't update his condition. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

