LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty for the murder and kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl who disappeared from a football game in 2015.

According to ABC affiliate WBKO, Timothy Madden entered an Alford plea for the rape and sodomy of Gabbi Doolin during an appearance in an Allen County courtroom on Saturday.

An Alford plea is a plea "under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of an admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain conviction in court."

Doolin’s body was found in a creek after disappearing from a youth football game in Allen County in November 2015.

Gabriella Doolin

Police did find Madden’s DNA at the scene and he was arrested a week later after the crime.

Madden is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 24 and 25.