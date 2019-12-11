LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was caught trying to use another man’s identification card to buy a new Cadillac and rent an apartment.

Police say 50-year-old Harold Stewart was using a Georgia license with the name Chad Eric Spencer.

Stewart used that ID at Brown Bros. Cadillac in downtown Louisville to get a 2016 Escalade for about $60,000.

He got the vehicle financed through GMC Financing in Spencer’s name.

When Brown Bros. learned who Mr. Spencer truly was, they suffered a big loss.

Police have since recovered the vehicle.

Stewart is charged with two felony counts of theft and identity theft.

He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a 5,000 full cash bond.