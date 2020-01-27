BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two men in a restaurant parking lot.

Bowling Green police say the shooting occurred at an O'Charley's restaurant in Warren County on Friday night.

Police announced Saturday that 44-year-old Terry A. Stice II of Bowling Green was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police identified the victims as 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell.

A police statement says detectives determined Taylor and Russell were involved in a physical altercation and that Taylor shot Russell.

Stice then allegedly fired numerous rounds at Taylor, killing him.