WADDY, Ky. — A man has been arrested after an investigation into a murder in Shelby County.

Police have charged 41-year-old Brian Myers with murder after investigating the death of 53-year-old William Riddell.

Around 4 a.m. on February 20, officers responded to a home at 434 Bardstown Trail on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying outside. That man was taken to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville and was later released.

When deputies entered the home, they found William Riddell, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Riddell's cause of death has not been determined.

During the course of the investigation into Riddell's death, detectives were able to establish Brian Myers as a suspect. Troopers found Myers on Bluegrass Parkway and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Myers has been charged with murder and has been lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

