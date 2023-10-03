Taylorsville man arrested, charged with choking, biting daughter

The man was arrested after a school resource officer at Spencer County High School tipped off law enforcement.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — A Taylorsville man was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of choking and biting his 14-year-old daughter.

Officers with Spencer County Sheriff's Department arrested Nathan Chesser, 37, after a school resource officer at his daughter's school tipped off law enforcement, according to the arrest citation.

On Friday, Sept. 29, an SRO for Spencer County High School informed police of an accusation that a student was abused by her father the night before.

Investigators believe Chesser choked his daughter, threw her to the ground and kicked her several times. According to police, the girl said she "couldn't take a breath" until he let go.

Chesser is also accused of biting down on his daughter's arm, creating a large contusion. She was examined by a doctor on Sept. 30 and the doctor confirmed there were no teeth marks on the wound because Chesser has no teeth.

The medical exam revealed the girl's arm was sprained and had sever swelling. Chesser is charged with criminal abuse (first degree) and strangulation (first degree).

According to the police, Child Protective Services has been notified and a CPS worker has been assigned to this case.

