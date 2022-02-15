Man arrested for allegedly driving into Louisville post office, pinning person against interior wall

An arrest citation for Antonio Yodier says he allegedly got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot outside the post office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges after police say he drove into an post office pinning a man up against the wall inside.

That post office is now boarded up.

An arrest citation for Antonio Yodier said he allegedly got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot outside the Okolona post office on Jefferson Boulevard Sunday.

At one point, detectives allege Yodier rammed his car into the victim's that had other people inside.

When the victim ran toward the post office, police allege Yodier drove his car into the building crushing the victim into the wall.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

