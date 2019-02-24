LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to find a minor on the internet to perform sex acts with them.

According to attorney general Andy Beshear’s office, 30-year-old Michael John Davidson traveled from Russell County to Frankfort to meet a minor for sex.

He was arrested during an undercover cyber unit investigation.

Officials also say Davidson sent sexual pictures of himself over the internet.

He was charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex and a related drug charge.

Davidson was booked and taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail.

He’s currently being held on a $25,000 bond.