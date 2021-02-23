Two Kentuckians arrested in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol

Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky on February 23, according to FBI Louisville.

OWENSBORO, Ky. — FBI Louisville announced two more Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky on February 23. According to FBI Louisville, the Vinsons are facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in an restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Both are in federal custody and are expected to appear in federal court today.

More than 230 people across the country have been charged in connection with the violence at the Capitol. According to FBI Louisville, fewer than a dozen of them have been from Kentucky.